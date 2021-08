A successful grilled hamburger or sausage isn’t just about the meat. No matter how good the meat is, without a good bun, the effort is compromised. This holds true of sausage. I love to grind my own. The effort is significant, but with a good grinder, one can produce a large variety of good burgers or sausages without preservatives. One can also adapt the seasoning to be spicy, mild or herbaceous. Sausage can be crafted with pork, lamb or beef — or a bit of all three.