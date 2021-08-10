FamilyMart’s new musubi rice balls will come in eco-friendly wrapping

Whether it’s a glass of red wine or mud dragged in from outside, your rug puts up with a lot, and sometimes it shows. While spot cleaning can do the trick, more often than not the washing machine is the only answer. Revival’s Recess collection provides organic cotton rugs that are completely washable without looking washable. What makes these different from other washable rugs on the market is that they not only look and feel good, but they’re also good for the environment. Each rug is handmade with organic cotton that uses a significantly less amount of water, so these are an addition to your home you can feel good about. They’re also available in a variety of designs and colors — there is sure to be one that fits seamlessly into your room.