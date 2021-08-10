FamilyMart’s new musubi rice balls will come in eco-friendly wrapping
While we all love our konbini – and visitors to Tokyo do, too – it's no question that there’s an excessive amount of plastic used in all that food and drink packaging. In an effort to reduce plastic waste, convenience store chains have started introducing eco-friendly packaging, like FamilyMart’s sustainable bowls, launched earlier this year for its ready-to-eat pasta meals. Now, the konbini chain is introducing a new set of musubi (aka onigiri) rice balls which will be sold in eco-friendly packaging.www.timeout.com
