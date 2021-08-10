Cancel
Environment

Pinpoint Weather: Heat and humidity stick around with daily storm chances in the forecast

By Kara Thompson
wfxrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFXR) — The hot and muggy conditions will stick around for much of the week with storms in the forecast each day. A few morning showers are possible toward the Alleghany Highlands for Tuesday. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds will be overhead. Rain chances will increase for the afternoon hours, but the showers and storms will be hit-or-miss as they move west to east. Downpours are possible Tuesday, which may lead to localized flooding or ponding on roadways. Strong storms capable of producing gusty winds cannot be ruled out for the afternoon and evening, so stay weather-aware if you’re planning on being outside.

www.wfxrtv.com

