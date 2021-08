Cleveland baseball team deserves a better new name. With the announcement of the name change of the Cleveland Indians to the Guardians, I was not surprised, yet very disappointed with the outcome of the decision. Is this the best moniker to replace a 100-year-old nickname? Obviously and emphatically not. With all apologies to the powers that be, this title might stand as a neighborhood watch group, a motorcycle gang or a comic book series to name a few. We can do much better. Although there is a connection to a number of Cleveland residents, there is little significance on the larger field of Major League Baseball.