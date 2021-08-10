Run with Noblis Solutions Suite drives efficiency, visibility and insight across complex federal processes

Click to learn more about author Michele Iurillo. According to Gartner, data fabric is an architecture and set of data services that provides consistent functionality across a variety of environments, from on-premises to the cloud. Data fabric simplifies and integrates on-premises and cloud Data Management by accelerating digital transformation. How are we going to convince enterprises that data is absolutely traversal? How can we perform a solid data valuation? Can data fabric help us in this? Can we subdue the data silos?