McAfee MVISION Cloud now provides enhanced security coverage for Microsoft Dynamics 365

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcAfee announced that MVISION Cloud, part of its secure access service edge (SASE) offering – MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE), now provides enhanced security coverage for Microsoft Dynamics 365, a line of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software applications. This solution complements Dynamics 365 capabilities by using a...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

#Cloud Security#Microsoft 365#Uce#Api#Dlp#Casb#The Mvision Uce Platform#Microsoft Teams#Mcafee Enterprise#Microsoft Dynamics 365#Healthcare
