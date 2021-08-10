McAfee MVISION Cloud now provides enhanced security coverage for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Point cloud registration is a fundamental problem in 3D computer vision. In this paper, we cast point cloud registration into a planning problem in reinforcement learning, which can seek the transformation between the source and target point clouds through trial and error. By modeling the point cloud registration process as a Markov decision process (MDP), we develop a latent dynamic model of point clouds, consisting of a transformation network and evaluation network. The transformation network aims to predict the new transformed feature of the point cloud after performing a rigid transformation (i.e., action) on it while the evaluation network aims to predict the alignment precision between the transformed source point cloud and target point cloud as the reward signal. Once the dynamic model of the point cloud is trained, we employ the cross-entropy method (CEM) to iteratively update the planning policy by maximizing the rewards in the point cloud registration process. Thus, the optimal policy, i.e., the transformation between the source and target point clouds, can be obtained via gradually narrowing the search space of the transformation. Experimental results on ModelNet40 and 7Scene benchmark datasets demonstrate that our method can yield good registration performance in an unsupervised manner.