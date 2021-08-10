Fighting the Marvin Nichols Reservoir Could Take Lifetimes

One day in early August, Robert Kennedy was just passing the time, spitting dip into a Styrofoam cup outside the volunteer fire station off FM 1412 in the tiny town of Cuthand. The 70-year-old has spent more than half his life there since moving to town with his wife in 1977. Across the street from the station, his wife’s mother and father, who lived their entire lives in the community, are among those buried in the cemetery.