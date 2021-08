Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the three people who suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash last week near Winona has died. The State Patrol report on the crash last Thursday now indicates 58-year-old Christ Brown died from his injuries after he was transported to hospital in La Crosse. His 55-year-old wife, Laura Brown, was transported to St. Mary's hospital following the crash on Highway 14 in an area known as Stockton Hill about one mile west of Winona.