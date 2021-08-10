Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The Round Up Saloon Abruptly Closes Red Lounge, Leaving Queens Without Gigs

By Alex Gonzalez
Dallas Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the pandemic required LGBTQ+ bars closed, drag performers were forced to get creative, pivoting to online performances. As venues began to reopen, The Round Up Saloon and Dance Hall converted its game room into The Red Lounge, a drag performance area complete with seats and a stage last October. The Red Lounge quickly became home to resident queens Daphne Rio and Raquel Blake and a hot spot for queens all over the country.

www.dallasobserver.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Gigs#Round Up#The Red Lounge#The Round Up Saloon#Lgbtq Community#Jr#Cedar Springs Tap House
Related
Washington, DCwashingtoninformer.com

First-Timer University, Velvet Lounge Officially Closes After 23 Years In Business

A good night on U Street started or ended at Velvet Lounge. It just never got old. The downstairs dive bar was a laboratory for DJs and the tiny upstairs concert venue, a place for D.C. artists to showcase their music to an audience akin to family. However, the pandemic forced the sticker-tatted dynasty — which first opened in 1997 — to close for good.
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

Coffee Table Round-Up

As we start to move into our new home, I’m constantly browsing online for inspiration and to see what my favorite stores are carrying!. A good coffee table can really finish off a living room, make things more cozy, and functional — and bring in a nice element of added style.
Lifestylekauainownews.com

Access Gate to Queen’s Bath Closed

The access gate to Queen’s Bath in Princeville is closed for the remainder of the day due to dangerous ocean conditions. Officials will assess conditions Thursday, Aug. 12, to determine if the gate will be reopened. For up-to-date information about Kaua‘i ocean conditions and ocean safety, speak to a county...

Comments / 0

Community Policy