The Round Up Saloon Abruptly Closes Red Lounge, Leaving Queens Without Gigs
When the pandemic required LGBTQ+ bars closed, drag performers were forced to get creative, pivoting to online performances. As venues began to reopen, The Round Up Saloon and Dance Hall converted its game room into The Red Lounge, a drag performance area complete with seats and a stage last October. The Red Lounge quickly became home to resident queens Daphne Rio and Raquel Blake and a hot spot for queens all over the country.www.dallasobserver.com
