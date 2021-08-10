Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing to compete SpaceX in returning human to ISP

 5 days ago

The race to the moon having taken off since April, the confirmation by NASA to use the Lunar Lander of SpaceX has triggered others to set in the race of taking humans to the International Space Station. As the date comes nearer, the race starts getting bigger attracting more and more enthusiasm towards the winner who will have the great opportunity of returning man to the ISP, from where the journey to the moon will begin.

