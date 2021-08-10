Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Abu Dhabi's Etihad posts $400 million in half-year losses

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad has reported core operating losses of $400 million for the first half of the year. That figure posted on Tuesday is driven by a 68% drop in passenger revenue as highly contagious variants of the coronavirus course across the globe. It's half of the $800 million in losses reported amid the devastation of the pandemic last year, but reflects the uncertain outlook for international travel. Over the last six months, the airline carried 1 million passengers who on average filled 24.9% of plane seats. That's down from 3.5 million passengers and 71% of seats filled in the first half of 2020.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Arab Emirates#Etihad#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Sunday, with the Abu Dhabi index registering the biggest gains while Dubai bucked the trend to trade lower. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged up 0.2%, helped by a 1.5% rise for Saudi Basic Industries Corp...
Lifestylemobihealthnews.com

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways expands trial of Affinidi’s Healthcare Network Assessment programme

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is extending its trial of a COVID-19 travel verification solution provided by the Singapore-based technology company, Affinidi, it has emerged. Since March of this year, Affinidi has been working with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline, which has been utilising its Healthcare Network Assessment (HNA) programme on flights from Singapore to Abu Dhabi.
EconomyThe Poultry Site

Brazil’s BRF posts net loss of $45.7 million in second quarter

Reuters reports that BRF, the world's largest chicken exporter, reported a total net loss of 240 million reais ($45.7 million) in the period, when it burned more than 2.1 billion reais of cash amid high expenses. In Brazil, where BRF derives more than 50% of its sales, the company said...
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Wizz expands from Vilnius, plans Abu Dhabi-Bahrain route

Wizz Air is allocating a third aircraft to its Vilnius (VNO) base from December, which will enable the resumption of routes to Reykjavik (KEF) in Iceland and Yerevan (EVN) in Armenia. The Hungarian ULCC also plans to increase frequencies on existing routes to Dortmund (DTM), London Luton (LTN) and Oslo...
Middle Eastsimpleflying.com

Abu Dhabi To Bahrain: Wizz Air’s Latest Route Announcement

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced its new Abu Dhabi – Bahrain route starting from September 9th. The carrier will operate the route three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. In addition to the recently-announced Tirana and Sarajevo flights, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s new Bahrain route is the airline’s 32nd destination.
Public Healthworldairlinenews.com

Brussels Airlines reports a half-year EBIT loss of -143 million euros due to coronavirus pandemic

Brussels Airlines issued this financial report for the first half of 2021:. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its ongoing and unprecedented impact on the aviation sector, Brussels Airlines reports a negative EBIT of -143 million euros in the first semester of 2021. The non-essential travel ban in the first quarter and continuous travel restrictions severely impacted the airline’s passenger numbers. First half-year revenues fell 45% below the prior-year level, to 138 million euros (H1 2020: 252 million euros). Compared to the previous year, Brussels Airlines transported 57% fewer passengers between January and June. The seat load factor dropped by 11.7 percentage points to 60.7%.
Aerospace & Defensemix929.com

Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, flydubai suspends services

DUBAI (Reuters) – Emirates airline said a flight to Kabul on Sunday was diverted due to the temporary closure of the runway at the airport, while fellow Dubai state-owned carrier flydubai suspended services. The Emirates Boeing 777-300 flight circled over the Afghanistan capital, aircraft tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, before returning...
Financial ReportsTravel Weekly

Hostelworld half-year losses deepen

Hostelworld suffered increased half year losses while reporting a modest rise in recent bookings. The online booking platform for budget accommodation saw a loss of €9.7 million against €8.3 million in the same period last year. This came as booking levels fell by 73% and revenue by 76% to €2.9...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf bourses gain, Saudi Aramco's Q2 profit surges

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, helped by a slew of corporate earnings, with the Abu Dhabi index closing at a new record high. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged up 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) gaining 0.7% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE) advancing over 2% following an increase in quarterly net profit.
EconomyPopculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Politicswcn247.com

India's Modi to unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister says his government will soon launch a $1.35 trillion national infrastructure plan that will boost the country’s economy. Narendra Modi says the infrastructure plan will create job opportunities for millions of Indian youth. He announced the program during a speech Sunday at Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. India is marking its 74th anniversary of independence from British rule. India’s economy has been pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic. Economists fear there will be no rebound similar to the ones seen in the U.S. and other major economies. Modi also said India was committed to meeting its targets for the reduction of its carbon footprint.
Worldswimswam.com

Minas Takes Jose Finkel Team Trophy As Brazil’s Abu Dhabi Squad Is Revealed

SCM (25m) Primary Selection Meet For World Short Course Championships. Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap/Day 4 Recap/Day 5 Recap. The 2021 Jose Finkel Trophy wrapped up yesterday from Bauru, Brazil but not before Minas Tenis Club reaped the overall team trophy. Amassing 2,562.50 points, the club proved to...
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
UFCbreakingtravelnews.com

UFC Showdown Week to return to Abu Dhabi

UFC has confirmed it will return to the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi for a series of event in October. The showcase will be headlined by UFC 267 on Saturday, October 30th. The return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a series of events set to run alongside UFC 267,...
RestaurantsBusiness Insider

Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants To Debut In Abu Dhabi, UAE, In February 2022

The organisation behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants launches brand-new regional restaurants list and awards programme hosted in the Middle East. LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- 50 Best will launch the highly anticipated Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, with the awards held in Abu Dhabi in February 2022. The event will shine a much-deserved spotlight on the region as a world-class culinary destination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy