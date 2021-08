Journalists and other wordsmiths frequently suffer from what I’ll call “coinage envy” — the sour wish that you had been the person who originated some particularly exquisite phrase or headline or bon mot that then enters common parlance. Like all reporters, I wish I had come up with the classic Daily News headline, “Headless Body in Topless Bar.” I also wish I had been the first person to say, “It is what it is,” and I bitterly regret not copyrighting the word “unprecedented” before the pandemic hit.