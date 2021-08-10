Lawsuit: Newly unsealed emails suggest Ford targeted high-performing older workers
In an attempt to slash costs and impress Wall Street, Ford Motor Co. targeted for elimination salaried workers with flawless performance records who had been promoted, rewarded and cited for excellence but were then deemed expendable because of their age and proximity to key retirement milestones, according to a federal age discrimination lawsuit filed by eight Ford employees.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
