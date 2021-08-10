Lawsuit: Newly unsealed emails suggest Ford targeted high-performing older workers

Ford, like any other global automaker, needs to study up on its primary competitors if it wants to compete effectively in its most popular markets. For North America, that means it has to keep a steady eye on products from Fiat Chrysler, which is now part of Stellantis after Peugeot and FCA decided to tie the knot earlier this year. One of that company’s products is the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which represents the apotheosis of the Charger lineup. While it may seem odd that Ford has an example on hand for evaluation, given it discontinued the Ford Taurus back in 2019, this latest development isn’t as absurd as one might think.