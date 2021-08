Working from home is something that many of us have become accustomed to over the last eighteen months or so. We’ve been learning to maintain productivity on the job while adapting to a new working environment. For those who live in smaller spaces, have a collaborative job, or just get distracted easily, the shift from office dweller to full-time remote worker may have taken some time to get used to. Over a year on, remote working is still the “new normal” for a lot of people. According to new data, 26.7% of Americans are working from home in 2021 and, by 2025, it is expected that 36.2 million people across the country will be living the WFH life.