AMC Theatres to Accept Bitcoin Payments by the End of 2021

Cinema giant AMC Entertainment has posted a smaller second-quarter loss and a rebound in revenue as it mounts a recovery from the severely-disruptive pandemic. The parent of AMC Theatres also unveiled a formal deal with Warner Bros. to show the Hollywood studio’s 2022 slate of tentpoles on its screens via an exclusive 45-day window and plans to pick up at least six new theaters in Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta, and potentially four more locations. It also will accept Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions at its theaters by the end of the year. After the closing bell, AMC Entertainment...