Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AMC Theatres to Accept Bitcoin Payments by the End of 2021

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin serving as a means of payment continues to be adopted by large companies, with the latest to outline such plans – AMC Theatres. The large US movie theatre chain, AMC Theatres, will add bitcoin as a payment option by the end of the year, said the organization’s CEO Adam Aron. Thus, the number of global brands adopting BTC keeps growing after the recent announcements from Philipp Plein, Sheetz, Quiznos, and more.

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
Person
Philipp Plein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theatres#Amc Entertainment#Amc Theatres#Accept Bitcoin Payments#Btc#Quiznos#Cryptopotato#German#Wellbots#Progressive Care#Landry S Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesbitcoinist.com

American Cinema Giant AMC Plans To Accept Bitcoin For Movie Tickets

Adam Aron, the CEO, and AMC chairman, revealed that the Cinema operator seeks to accept movie ticket payments in Bitcoin. This adoption of Bitcoin payments for its movie tickets was a grant to customer demand. AMC Entertainment is the largest movie theater firm and a Cinema operator in America. It...
Leawood, KSPosted by
Financial World

Leawood’s AMC Entertainment posts upbeat results as people return to theatres

AMC Entertainment, the Leawood, Kansas-based cinema theatre operator which has been at the centre of a ‘Reddit stock discussion group’-led retail-buying frenzy since the beginning of the year and skyrocketed nearly 1,500 per cent year-to-date, had beaten an analyst’ estimate for third-quarter revenue late on Monday, eventually sending AMC shares as much as 4 per cent higher in after-market trading, as Americans had reportedly started off returning to AMC theatres following a year-long restriction.
Marketsluxurylaunches.com

That will be 0.0011 BTC – AMC theatres will accept bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions by year-end

In new Bitcoin news, we would like to share that AMC Theatres plans to accept Bitcoin payments for tickets and concessions ordered online by the end of the year. Suppose you thought you could only buy expensive apartments or luxe gadgets like Macbooks and iPhones, you will well be able to purchase something as commonplace as movie tickets once the AMC theatres have their IT systems in place to take the cryptocurrency as payment.
MarketsABC7 Los Angeles

AMC will soon let moviegoers pay for tickets in bitcoin

AMC is jumping on the crypto bandwagon. In an earnings call Monday, the theater chain announced that it would start rolling out technology to let moviegoers in the United States pay for their tickets and snacks in bitcoin by the end of the year. "I've had to learn more in...
Financial Reportscryptopotato.com

Coinbase Sees Record Q2 Revenue of $2B, 95% from Transaction Fees

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has just released its second-quarter revenue figures and, as expected, they are monstrous. Coinbase has revealed its bumper profits in its second-quarter shareholder letter, released on August 10. The crypto trading platform acknowledged that the period was a strong one for growth on the back of a crypto market bull run.
Moviesinvesting.com

Cinema operator AMC plans to accept BTC by 2022

American cinema operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is aiming to accept Bitcoin (BTC) payments for movie tickets by 2022. Speaking during a Monday conference call regarding the firm’s Q2 results announced earlier the same day, AMC chairman and CEO Adam Aron revealed that the cinema chain intends to have the infrastructure ready to accept BTC payments for online movie tickets by the end of 2021.
Moviescryptopolitan.com

AMC plans to accept BTC payments for movie ticket purchases

• AMC will accept BTC payments from Apple Pay and Google Pay. • AMC plans to use crypto payments by the end of the year. AMC, a prestigious movie theater, announced that it is considering using BTC payments for movie tickets purchase. Cryptocurrencies have hit the big screen with a North American momentum that has so far left no one disappointed. According to announcements, the AMC chain wants to take advantage of Blockchain technology so users can quickly pay at their headquarters.
Marketsinvesting.com

AMC & Bitcoin, a Speculation Match Made in Heaven

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) aims to implement Bitcoin payment technology by the end of 2021. AMC stock was favored by retail traders, who helped push the price by 1,500% this year. The company has 593 theaters in the U.S and 335 internationally, with plans to expand further into the Middle East...
LifestyleQSR Web

Bakkt partners with Quiznos for bitcoin payments

Bakkt Holdings LLC, a digital asset marketplace, has partnered with QSR chain Quiznos to enable customers to pay with bitcoin at select locations in the Denver market in mid-August, according to a press release. Customers can use the Bakkt app to pay with bitcoin and those that do will receive...
StocksInvestorPlace

AMC Accepting Bitcoin? What to Know About the Crypto News Lifting AMC Stock

CEO Adam Aron and the folks over at AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) sure know how to excite retail investors. The movie theater chain just announced second-quarter revenue that beat expectations. However, there is more to the AMC stock story than that. As InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Brenden Rearick highlighted, news of AMC accepting Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is generating buzz.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheWrap

AMC Theatres Cuts Q2 Losses to $344 Million

AMC Theatres beat Wall Street projections with its earnings report for Q2 2021, as revenue continued to increase during the early summer with theaters reopening and films returning to theaters. The company reported a loss of $344 million in the quarter, or 71 cents/share, beating projections of 91 cents/share. That’s...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Theatres Narrows Loss to $344M Amid “Transformational” Quarter

Cinema giant AMC Entertainment has posted a smaller second-quarter loss and a rebound in revenue as it mounts a recovery from the severely-disruptive pandemic. The parent of AMC Theatres also unveiled a formal deal with Warner Bros. to show the Hollywood studio’s 2022 slate of tentpoles on its screens via an exclusive 45-day window and plans to pick up at least six new theaters in Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta, and potentially four more locations. It also will accept Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions at its theaters by the end of the year. After the closing bell, AMC Entertainment...
MarketsCoinDesk

AMC to Accept Bitcoin for Tickets and Concessions Later This Year

“We are also in the preliminary stage of now exploring how else AMC can participate in this new burgeoning cryptocurrency universe and we’re quite intrigued by potentially lucrative business opportunities for AMC if we intelligently pursue further serious involvement with cryptocurrency,” Aron said. Disclosure. The leader in news and information...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Hill Helicopters accepts Bitcoin with CoinCorner

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 33 seconds. Bitcoin is taking to the skies with an exciting partnership between CoinCorner and Hill Helicopters, which sees the private helicopter company accepting Bitcoin for its luxury aircraft. Bitcoin is rapidly growing as a payment method, made possible by Bitcoin payment gateway services like...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Payment Market Is Going To Boom | American Express, MasterCard, Mobikwik

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global Digital Payment Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Digital Payment Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Adyen, DNB, TransferWise, Payline, Yes Pay, Paypal, Lime, PayNow, American Express, MasterCard, Mobikwik, Reliance Money, Visa, Freecharge, Buddy, Stripe, Alphabet, Authorize.net, Payzapp, Oxigen & Pocket etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Digital Payment for the foreseeable future.
Celebritiescryptopotato.com

‘The Demon’ Gene Simmons is All In on Bitcoin

The rock star Gene Simmons is keen on bitcoin as he believes its dollar value would soon reach $60,000. Gene Simmons – the bassist and co-lead singer of the iconic rock band KISS – revealed he is a huge supporter of cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin. He has invested a few million in the asset at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now a HODLer.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

8 Reasons AMC Entertainment Can Head Back to Its February Low

Industrywide trends continue to work against AMC. The company's balance sheet may be beyond repair. A return to its February low would see AMC eventually hit the low-$5 range. There's little question that 2021 is going to be remembered as the year of the retail investor. Even though John and Jane Q. Public have been putting their money to work in the stock market for over a century, they've never rocked the boat quite like they have this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy