AMC Theatres to Accept Bitcoin Payments by the End of 2021
Bitcoin serving as a means of payment continues to be adopted by large companies, with the latest to outline such plans – AMC Theatres. The large US movie theatre chain, AMC Theatres, will add bitcoin as a payment option by the end of the year, said the organization’s CEO Adam Aron. Thus, the number of global brands adopting BTC keeps growing after the recent announcements from Philipp Plein, Sheetz, Quiznos, and more.cryptopotato.com
Comments / 0