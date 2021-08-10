Living with Children: How to stop toddler’s head-banging

Have you been facing a lot of trouble putting your little one to sleep? Or maybe you see that putting them to sleep is easy, only to find them crawling back to you later at night? If you’ve been noticing all these bedtime troubles with your toddler, know that you’re not alone! Most parents find it extremely difficult to make that transition when the baby, who used to sleep with no worries in their arms, has to suddenly get accustomed to sleeping on their own, in another room.