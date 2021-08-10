Living with Children: How to stop toddler’s head-banging
Q: Our 19-month-old is a very active little boy who flips out when things do not go his way. When he has a tantrum, we walk away or simply ignore him. Nonetheless, he will scream and flail about and has recently begun to bang his head on the floor, walls, doors, furniture, whatever. Is this typical of very strong-willed toddlers and will he eventually grow out of it, or is it something we need to discipline?www.charlotteobserver.com
Comments / 0