DEAR JOAN — I have a cat named Cecily. She’s a Maine coon and is very loveable and mellow. Lately, she has developed a habit that is driving me crazy. She licks me all the time. She mostly licks my arms and hands, but at night, I sometimes wake up to her licking my legs, feet and a few times, even my face. I don’t like the feel of her tongue. I can take it for a little while, but then it becomes annoying. I also worry that she might be licking something off my skin that can make her sick.