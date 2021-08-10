The time is now for prescription drug reform | Opinion

Costs for medical care are already too high, but in the past legislative session legislators considered a bill that would have added extra costs to medical care even though hardworking families across Louisiana are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, lawmakers stood up for patients and the legislation did not advance to the Governor’s desk. But that doesn’t mean the fight is over. All Louisianans should be on high alert as the bill’s advocates are likely to try again in 2022.