Raymore, MO

Online registration underway for Ray-Pec 21-22 school year

By Raymore Journal
theraymorejournal.com
 6 days ago

Type in this link to complete the online registration forms: https://sdm.sisk12.com/RP/parent. Some forms collect information about your entire family and some forms are specific for each student. If you are a returning family, the first five forms show the current information on file for your family. Enter changes and additions to this information. Once the information listed is correct, mark the form as complete and advance to the next form. More information.

