Environment

Oppressively hot this week

By Caitlin Napoleoni
mynbc5.com
 5 days ago

Temperatures start off in the mid 60s to low 70s, plus the humidity. We'll have a mostly clear sky to start with some broken clouds in and out most of the afternoon. It's the heat that will be the main story again, with highs near 90 and the humidity that will make it feel worse. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s, which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect for the afternoon. This type of heat could be dangerous to the sensitive population and we won't get much relief over the next few days. A few scattered to isolated storms are possible late in the day and overnight along a warm front that will filter in more warm, moist air.

