Saturday night’s performance by rookie Jets quarterback Zach Wilson won’t even be a footnote in his career in the long run, but in the moment it was an encouraging start. Wilson made his professional debut in the Jets’ first preseason game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Wilson did not do anything spectacular, but he also did not fall on his face in the 12-7 Jets win. Wilson showed poise and made good decisions, completing 6-of-9 passing for 63 yards in two series of action.