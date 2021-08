General Motors (NYSE: GM) already had a hard job by having to follow up Ford Motors (NYSE: F), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) who exceeded estimates with their earnings reports last week. It is also weathering a global semiconductor chip shortage, having confirmed three North American full-size pickup truck assembly plants will be shut down next week. On Wednesday, it missed Wall Street expectations for its second quarter despite reporting a record operating profit. However, it did raise 2021 guidance and confirmed the arrival of two electric vehicles.