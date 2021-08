Primoz Roglic crossed the line at La Planche des Belles Filles in 2020 with his helmet askew. He had just lost the Tour de France to fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). Two months later, at the Vuelta a Espana, Roglic once again competed for victory at a Grand Tour, this time up against Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo). He would walk away the winner of that battle.Fast forward to 2021 and all the Grand Tours are in their rightful places once again after the 2020 Giro d’Italia and Vuelta overlapped because of the pandemic....