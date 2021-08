Figure skating bronze medalist Gracie Gold, 25, knows that being an Olympic champion is a ton of pressure. The skater exclusively talked with E! News about Olympic champion Simone Biles, who recently withdrew from five out of six women's gymnastics finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health concerns and a case of the "twisties," which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air. Gold, who helped her team win bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, has herself has been vocal about her own mental health battles. "I felt like it was really brave for her to say that, because it would be much easier to say 'I tore something,'" Gold said about Biles. "As I said,...