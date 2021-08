Having pests invade your home is not only a nuisance, it also makes your house vulnerable to germs and disease. And when it comes to calling an exterminator, things can get awfully pricey. That said, finding the best pest repellent is a great way to keep your home rodent and bug-free, deterring mice, snakes, spiders, insects, bed bugs, and other critters through ultrasonic vibrations or pest-discouraging formulas and non-toxic solutions. These methods are largely effective and typically nontoxic, too, making them safe for use in your home and around children and pets. But before shopping for the best pest repellents, it...