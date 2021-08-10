Cancel
Clancy Browns joins John Wick 4

By Celebretainment
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClancy Brown has joined 'John Wick: Chapter 4'. The 62-year-old actor has been added to the cast of the latest movie of the action franchise, but his role is being kept tightly under wraps for now. Director Chad Stahelski told Deadline: "I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since...

