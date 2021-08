The guy I am dating has the best sense of humor and always makes me laugh. We have so much fun together and the sex is amazing... but I have to admit that he can be inconsistent and evasive with making plans sometimes. It can also be really hard to get him to open up about anything beyond surface-level topics. My friends are warning me he's emotionally unavailable and that I should watch out. How can I know if he really is emotionally unavailable like they say, and not capable of a long-term relationship? —Playing with Fire.