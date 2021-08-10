Cancel
Billie Eilish adds extra date to tour

By Celebretainment
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has added an extra date to her extensive 'Happier Than Ever World Tour'. The Grammy-winner - who was forced to axe her 2020 'Where Do We Go?' World Tour' due to the global pandemic - has decided to add an extra gig at London's The O2 on June 26, making it her sixth show at the venue, due to "overwhelming demand."

Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

Billie Eilish’s Net Worth Is Getting Bigger… How Much Money Has She Made So Far?

Billie Eilish has had a phenomenal few years. The 19-year-old musician has only had two official albums under her belt, and she’s already reached incredible fame and fortune in such a short time. At age 16, she burst onto the pop culture scene with her first single, “Ocean Eyes,” which went viral on Soundcloud to the tune of 10 million views in 2015. She soon followed it up with her second single, “Six Feet Under,” in 2016 and began to generate massive buzz on Spotify. Both written and produced by her brother, former Glee actor Finneas O’ Connell, the success of “Ocean Eyes” and “Six Feet Under” soon caught the attention of Interscope Records, who re-released the singles under the label in 2017. With official backing behind her, Billie Eilish has continued to dominate pop culture with a stacked resume of singles, endorsements, soundtracks, and documentaries that have made the young star a lot of money. But exactly how much money has she made so far?
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Billie Eilish opens about internet trolling

Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, recently during an interview, opened up about her experience with the dark side of internet trolling and criticism. As per Fox News, the 19-year-old spoke about social media trolling in an interview with DJ Clara Amfo. "The people that...
MusicNPR

Billie Eilish Can't Wait To See The Future

Billie Eilish has a message for the world: "I'm not your friend / Or anything, damn / You think that you're the man / I think, therefore, I am." Still just 19, the pop supernova has spent the past few years living a very public life. She's won seven Grammys over two consecutive years, run circles around her peers on the Billboard Hot 100 and become a figure of discussion and scrutiny, some of it perhaps a little too familiar.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Billie Eilish Says She Has to "Disassociate" When Looking At "Unflattering" Photos

Billie Eilish deals with body image issues just like many people. The only difference is her insecurities are magnified on a larger scale. "When I'm on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body," the "Happier Than Ever" singer told The Guardian. "Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything – they can be really unflattering." Billie, who became famous in 2015 for her song "Ocean Eyes," has rejected the notion that she has to wear skintight clothing as a pop star since the start of her career. She "hid" her body so much so, that when she wears tighter clothing, it usually causes a big...
MoviesMTV

Billie Eilish Is A Disney Princess In

Billie Eilish is Disney’s new princess! Well, for a second, at least. A new teaser trailer dropped Wednesday (August 4) for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a live concert special promoting songs from her newest album that is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 3.
Theater & Dancevinylmeplease.com

Billie Eilish Narrates Grief and Growing Up

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever. At the age of 13, Billie Eilish and her brother dropped the single “Ocean Eyes.” What was initially supposed to be a song for a dance performance ended up becoming a global hit, and within a matter of weeks, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter was launched into the public eye. Eilish has practically grown up as a famous figure and, by now, she has been under public scrutiny for about a third of her life.
Musicwfav951.com

Billie Eilish Says Justin Bieber Helped Her Cope With Fame

Billie Eilish says that Justin Bieber has helped her cope with fame since the beginning of her career. In a radio interview, she described Bieber as “just the sweetest baby ever.”. She says he calls her with encouragement and helps her understand that she’s not the only one that’s ever...
Los Angeles, CAenergy941.com

Billie Eilish Talks New Album On The Tonight Show

Billie Eilish appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening and she talked about her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” her synesthesia, her sold-out concert tour, and her Disney+ concert, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles where she performed at an empty Hollywood Bowl. Eilish...
Music101 WIXX

Billie Eilish announces tour openers, including WILLOW & girl in red

Billie Eilish has announced the openers for upcoming Happier than Ever world tour, including WILLOW and girl in red. The “Transparent Soul” rocker will provide support on the first part of Eilish’s U.S. leg, running from February 3 in New Orleans to February 22 in Newark, New Jersey, along with a stop in Los Angeles on April 8. Meanwhile, the “Serotonin” artist will join the bill for a June 26 show in London.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Billie Eilish Adds DUCKWRTH, WILLOW & Jessie Reyez To ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tour

Best-selling artist Billie Eilish has added DUCKWRTH to her upcoming “Happier Than Ever” tour. This fall, the impeccable duo will make stops in Birmingham, Nashville, Louisville, Detroit, Chicago and several other cities in March and early April. Also, Billie Eilish plans to feature artists like WILLOW, Arlo Parks, Jessie Reyez, Jungle and Girl In Red throughout the tour.

