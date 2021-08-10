Letter to the editor: Fischer the RINO

I would like to apologize to the public and also to Ron Holscher for my reply to Ron’s letter to the editor. I answered in anger and I am so convicted of this, as this was not the time to reply to anything. There is too much of this in this country, and this is the cause of many of the problems. We are so divided, and if and when we can learn to love our neighbors as we love ourselves, this could be the start of healing. I have apologized to Mr. Holscher and I wanted to apologize publicly also. Everyone has their right to an opinion and we can like it or reject it; however, do it in love not anger.