Google One’s VPN is now available in some European and more North American countries

In mid-June, we first reported that Google is working on a “Find My Device Network“, essentially the Android version of Apple’s “Find My network”. The strings we discovered in the Google Play Services app stated that this network will allow your phone to help locate your and other people’s devices. Apart from the strings and a few code references to an API called “Spot”, there weren’t many other details to be found in the Play Services app. Now, however, a new update to Google’s “Find My Device” app contains loads of strings referencing this feature, revealing even more information about Google’s upcoming crowdsourced tracking network.