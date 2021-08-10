Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google One’s VPN is now available in some European and more North American countries

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle One is a subscription-based cloud service from Google, offering a wide selection of storage plans ranging from 100GB all the way up to 30TB. On some plans, Google also throws in freebies like 10% cashback for Google Store purchases, Pro sessions with Google experts, and Gold status on Google Play points. Last year, Google added yet another perk to the higher-tier plans: access to a virtual private network or VPN. Up until now, the Google One VPN was only available to subscribers in the US. But it’s finally seeing a wider expansion as the service goes live in North America and five European countries.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpn#Google Store#Google One#European#North American#Tb#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete these apps! Scanner, messaging and keyboard downloads are hiding malware

Having your phone infected with malware is no laughing matter. Unfortunately, several mobile applications have just been discovered that harbor the dangerous Joker malware. The name might sound familiar to you. Not because it is the villain in superhero flicks, but because we have written about the malware’s destruction before. It is one of the most prominent attacks that criminals use on victims.
Entertainmentgsmarena.com

YouTube Premium Lite available in several European countries

I stopped using apps from non-official sources. Not pirating anything either. I'm up to ... Ewww, I'm not gonna give my money to a data mining company like Scroogle. Vanced FTW!. Rating1 |. W10917. 6p{. bruhman, 02 Aug 2021Do you have vanced tho? No ads, picture in picture, background playback....
Cell PhonesNorwalk Hour

Various Google apps will no longer be available on some versions of Android

As of September 27 , Android versions 2.3.7 Gingerbread or earlier will no longer be able to download Google applications, according to a reprotect from the Excelsior newspaper. These restrictions were put in place for security reasons. Although you already have the applications installed, when you open it, it will tell you that your username / password is incorrect.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Lightspeed Payments Now Available For European Hospitality Merchants

Point-of-sale platform Lightspeed on Tuesday (Aug. 3) announced that hospitality merchants in Germany, Switzerland, France, Belgium and the Netherlands now have access to Lightspeed Payments, joining hospitality businesses in the U.S. and retailers in Canada and the U.S. Lightspeed plans to expand the availability of Lightspeed Payments to merchants in...
TechnologyEngadget

Google’s One Plan VPN is now available outside the US

If you subscribe to the 2TB / $10-per month (or higher) Google One plan, then you get a little something extra over those who do not: Access to Google’s mobile VPN. This feature has, until now, been limited to customers in the US, but now Google is letting a far greater number of countries get their hands on the goodies. As of today, the Google One VPN is available to Android users in Mexico, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.
Europemusictech.net

UK’s musicians will be able to tour 19 European countries visa-free

UK musicians and performers will be able to tour a number of European countries without a visa or work permit, the government has announced. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said in a statement that it reached an agreement with 19 EU member states to allow short tours, up to three months, of those countries without a visa.
Softwareaithority.com

ScyllaDB Announces NoSQL Database as a Service Now Available on Google Cloud

Scylla Cloud extends deployment options for high-performance NoSQL DBaaS. ScyllaDB announced that companies can now run their globally distributed workloads using Scylla Cloud on Google Cloud. A highly performant, fully managed NoSQL database as a service (DBaaS) based on the powerful Scylla Enterprise NoSQL database, Scylla Cloud delivers high throughput and predictable low-latency performance while minimizing data infrastructure costs and freeing teams from administrative overhead.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Google One VPN service comes to Android in Canada

Google’s ‘VPN by Google One’ is making its way to Canada and several other countries after launching in the U.S. last year. The VPN service is available to Google One subscribers on the 2TB plan or higher. It can also be shared with family members like Google One subscriptions. VPNs, or virtual private networks, can help protect online traffic by extending a private network across public ones. For example, when connecting to an open Wi-Fi signal at a coffee shop, users could inadvertently make their device or data vulnerable to attacks — VPNs can help secure data on these networks.
Internet9to5Google

Google One VPN expands to Canada, Mexico, UK, and four other countries

Back in October, Google announced that its Google One storage subscription was adding a built-in VPN option. The Google One VPN is now seeing an expansion in North America and five European countries. The Google One VPN requires you to be on the 2TB storage plan ($9.99/month or $99.99/year in...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Find My Device app reveals more details on Google’s crowdsourced tracking network

In mid-June, we first reported that Google is working on a “Find My Device Network“, essentially the Android version of Apple’s “Find My network”. The strings we discovered in the Google Play Services app stated that this network will allow your phone to help locate your and other people’s devices. Apart from the strings and a few code references to an API called “Spot”, there weren’t many other details to be found in the Play Services app. Now, however, a new update to Google’s “Find My Device” app contains loads of strings referencing this feature, revealing even more information about Google’s upcoming crowdsourced tracking network.
Technologyhowtogeek.com

Meet Lightway, a Speedy Open-Source VPN Protocol, Available Now

ExpressVPN is looking to change the VPN game with its new Lightway protocol. Rather than using OpenVPN, L2TP, or one of the other popular protocols, ExpressVPN opted to make its own, and it’s finally releasing Lightway to all Express VPN users across all platforms. Not only is Lightway available to...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Android 12 reaches Platform Stability with Beta 4, out now for Pixel phones

The fourth beta release of Android 12 goes live today, and it marks the Platform Stability milestone. This means that Android 12 Beta 4 has finalized APIs and app-facing behaviors, so developers can test their apps on the latest release without having to worry about changes in the next beta impacting compatibility testing.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Photos “Your Memories” widget now available for more devices

If you like taking a trip down a virtual memory lane with your Google Photos, having a widget to easily access those photos will come in handy. They are now rolling out the Your Memories widget to more devices, particularly Android 12 and those running on older Android OS. It is part of the version 5.53 update so it should be available for more users now. This is part of Google’s “renewed focus” on creating better homescreen widgets for their apps.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Google One makes its ‘free’ VPN internationally available

Google One’s ‘free’ Virtual Private Network (VPN) finally rolled out to iPhone users a few months ago, and earlier this year, it exited beta for Android users while gaining new safety features. I put quotes around the word ‘free’ because it’s sort of a misnomer. You actually get the VPN as a part of the company’s 2TB or more storage plans, but you can’t use it without subscribing. However, it’s still a fantastic way to protect your Google account and data with an extra layer of security. It also works on Chromebooks, which is our favorite part, of course.
Technologyxda-developers

research update [recherche mise a jour]

Mod edit - translated by https://www.deepl.com/translator:. Hello I am looking for an update for car radio 2 din android 4.2.2 blocked on my prius 3 c a post that was manufactured in 09/2014 but no brand.I have some reference mtcb kld rk3066. ***************************************. Bonjour je recherche une mise à jour...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Google Phone app call recording rolling out in more countries

Google is finally rolling out its Android Phone app call recorder in more markets around the world, and as far as we can tell, it’s likely coming to Canada. The recorder launched in the U.S. last year on select phones, but reports suggest it’s finally coming to more countries. When you look up the Google phone app on the Play Store in Canada, you’ll also notice a picture showcasing the call recording feature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy