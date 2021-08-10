Google One’s VPN is now available in some European and more North American countries
Google One is a subscription-based cloud service from Google, offering a wide selection of storage plans ranging from 100GB all the way up to 30TB. On some plans, Google also throws in freebies like 10% cashback for Google Store purchases, Pro sessions with Google experts, and Gold status on Google Play points. Last year, Google added yet another perk to the higher-tier plans: access to a virtual private network or VPN. Up until now, the Google One VPN was only available to subscribers in the US. But it’s finally seeing a wider expansion as the service goes live in North America and five European countries.www.xda-developers.com
