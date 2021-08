If your sweet tooth was active on Wednesday in Hamilton Township, there's a good chance you were met with an ice cream scooper you didn't expect. Mays Landing residents were greeted by an interesting crowd at Custard Castle on the Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township Wednesday. Custard Castle was playing host to the Hamilton Township Police Department's 'Custard With A Cop' event. By the looks of the pictures, it looks like everyone who came out for a cone had a really great time.