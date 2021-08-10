Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?

Sick of clean eating, perfect gym outfits, and chiseled abs? A Swole Woman is here to help you be healthy, enjoy carbs, and get jacked. I want to know how I will know when it’s time to lift heavier weights! I got started with a program to build strength, but how do I know it’s time to go up, and by how much? Is there a formula for adding weight? Plus 10 percent or whatever? And how do I know the amount of weight I’m lifting is hard enough or heavy enough? --JG Over the years that I’ve been lifting heavy weights, it has both astonished me how many programs I’ve found that have incomplete instructions, and it has not surprised me at all, because it validates how confused I was for so long about what one is supposed to do when one goes into a weight room.