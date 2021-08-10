Cancel
Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 13 days ago

TOLEDO, Ohio — Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra’s routine until last year’s government-ordered shutdowns forced her to replace the workouts with daily rides on her Peloton stationary bike. That’s when she discovered something surprising — she did not miss the gym. At least not the...

WorkoutsPosted by
KIX 105.7

Is the Gym Going the Way of Blockbuster Video?

Is the advancement of technology; and the coronavirus pandemic going to make gyms the next Blockbuster video, and companies like Peloton the fitness version of Netflix? Peloton's CEO John Foley thinks so. Yet, I'm a little less convinced that's going to be the case. At least not anytime soon. When...
WorkoutsPosted by
Fatherly

7 Ways to Build Functional Fitness Without Ever Hitting the Gym

Functional fitness is not new, but its popularity took on new heights during the pandemic, as millions of men looked for ways to work out without the gym. Part Strongman competition, part practical movement, functional fitness workouts take everyday actions and objects and combine them into strength and cardio workouts like no other.
Albuquerque, NMrrobserver.com

West Side gym, pet-supply store power through pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE — Lucy Romero and Doug Wood struggled to keep their two northwest Albuquerque establishments afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they remain in business today. “It’s an incredible feeling. We’re still optimistic. We’re not going to lose hope, for sure,” Romero said. “We have a lot of work to...
Workoutssflcn.com

Healthy Ways You Can Get Fit Without Stepping Inside a Gym

Everyone wants to be a little healthier, but if you’re not a fan of the gym, or don’t have the money to spend on an expensive membership, you might be wondering how to get your daily dose of activity. Heading to the gym comes with multiple challenges, from feeling self-conscious and overwhelmed at the variety of equipment and what they all do, to feeling completely out of place amongst super-fit bodybuilders or regular gym-goers. It’s not for everyone, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up on exercise entirely.
Workoutsmiamilaker.com

Workout: To do at home, in the gym or on the go

Let’s do the Warrior One pose, aka Virabhadrasana I. The Warrior One pose is one of the most popular and practiced standing poses. It is named after a mythological Hindu warrior, Virabhadra. This fundamental pose helps build focus, power and stability. It stretches the front side of the body and...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Public Healthuncrazed.com

Jerry Messing On Ventilator In Hospital With Covid-19

Jerry Messing, also known as “Fedora Guy“, has been placed under a ventilator in Florida as he battles against Covid. According to TMZ, Messing’s father, James, said that his son became ill a few days ago, suffering from sickness and shortness of breath. A day later he was taken to hospital via ambulance when he began struggling to breathe.
Public HealthOn Milwaukee

Safe, easy ways to store your vax card

Proving you've been jabbed – as our friends on the other side of the pond say – is becoming more and more necessary to attend events and establishments. Thus, having your vaccination card readily available is key to accessing your chosen locales. Keeping it physically on you, having an image...
WorldPosted by
Vice

World’s Quickest Roller Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones

The quickest roller coaster in the world has been suspended until further notice, after multiple customers reported broken bones from the ride. Since December, at least six riders sustained bone fractures after riding “Do-Dodonpa,” a roller coaster that goes at “super death” speed in the country’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, the park’s operator said. Four of them said they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News.
Swimming & Surfingdistrictchronicles.com

Furious single mum turned away from swimming pool for having four kids

A single mum-of-four was left furious after she was turned away from a swimming pool. Lisa Wood tried to take nine-year-old Keelie, Alicea, aged three, Matthew aged two and one-year-old Chanelle to Smethwick Swimming Centre in the West Midlands for their free swimming sessions on Thursday, August 19. However, the...
Tempe, AZPosted by
Victoria Nogales

Explore these 3 must go thrift stores in Tempe

PHOENIX, AZ - Shopping is one of the activities that we may like. Moreover, young people who want to explore the latest fashion will be happier to shop. The thrift store sells used clothes and other household goods, typically boosting funds for a humane foundation. Apart from the fact that the price is much lower, the quality is no less good than the new stuff.
WorkoutsPosted by
Vice

Here Is Exactly How Hard to Go in the Gym

Sick of clean eating, perfect gym outfits, and chiseled abs? A Swole Woman is here to help you be healthy, enjoy carbs, and get jacked. I want to know how I will know when it’s time to lift heavier weights! I got started with a program to build strength, but how do I know it’s time to go up, and by how much? Is there a formula for adding weight? Plus 10 percent or whatever? And how do I know the amount of weight I’m lifting is hard enough or heavy enough? --JG Over the years that I’ve been lifting heavy weights, it has both astonished me how many programs I’ve found that have incomplete instructions, and it has not surprised me at all, because it validates how confused I was for so long about what one is supposed to do when one goes into a weight room.

