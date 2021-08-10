Cancel
Stocks

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane upgraded WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

RetailStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Guggenheim Upgrades The Honest Co. (HNST) to Buy

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet upgraded The Honest Co. (NASDAQ: HNST) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $14.00. The analyst comments "Honest reported disappointing 2Q results that sent the stock tumbling as sales growth of 3.1% in the quarter missed consensus of 10.2%. In addition, management reset expectations for FY21 related to household & wellness category growth, digital vs retail channel dynamics, and gross margins in 2H only three months after the company’s public debut in May. While we think the market will assign a higher degree of risk to HNST shares, we are raising our rating to BUY from NEUTRAL given the significant pullback last Friday that suggests, in our view, an unbalanced risk-reward now embedded in the valuation. We are changing our EPS estimates in FY21 / FY22 / FY23 to -$0.22 / -$0.04 / $0.04 (prev -$0.13 / -$0.01 / $0.07) and reinstating our price target at $14."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In week 32 Kvika banki hf. ("žKvika" or "žthe bank") purchased 10,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 241,212,500 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Barclays Upgrades Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal upgraded Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Cimarex Energy (XEC) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Vincent Lovaglio upgraded Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation (APMI) Opens at $9.90

Today's IPO for SPAC AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APMI) (NASDAQ: APMIU) opened for trading at $ after pricing 15,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Reflation Trade is Back On With Large Inflows to Financials and Materials - BofA

BofA's Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett says the reflation trade is back on as last week's flows show strong inflows ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (JACQ) Opens at $9.80

Today's IPO for SPAC Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: JACQ) (NASDAQ: JACQU) opened for trading at $9.80 after pricing 15,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Equinix (EQIX) Declares $2.87 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.87 per share, or $11.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 22, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Double Downgrades Atotech (ATC) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded Atotech (NYSE: ATC) from Overweight to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Aspen Technology (AZPN) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Jackson E. Ader downgraded Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Revolution (RVMD) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani downgraded Revolution (NASDAQ: RVMD) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessZacks.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Invests in Real-Time Payments, Unveils Service

JPM - Free Report) has launched a real-time payments option called “request for pay.” The news was first reported by Reuters. Request for pay will allow corporate clients to send payment requests to JPMorgan’s millions of retail customers, who use its app or website. Per the bank’s global head of real-time payments, Cyrus Bhathawalla, the offering will help in speeding up the payment process. It will reduce costs as well as the time it takes for corporate clients to receive their payments.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Upgrades CarGurus Inc. (CARG) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst Chris Pierce upgraded CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades Simon Property Group (SPG) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Craig Schmidt upgraded Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $150.00 (from $141.00). The analyst comments "We raise our PO to $150 from $141 and upgrade SPG to Buy from Neutral. Big picture, SPG's 2Q results far exceeded our expectations. Positive SS (same-store) NOI and occupancy improvement for the first time since COVID were key positive inflection points, in our view. 2Q FFO/sh of $2.92 was +54c above the Street (excluding a non- cash gain of $0.32/sh from the reversal of a deferred tax liability at Klepierre). Domestic property NOI was up +13.4%, marking the first positive NOI trend in the last 5 quarters. Occupancy also turned the corner, up +100bps to 91.8%. SPG raised guidance by $1.00 to a new midpoint of $10.75 (+99c above the Street), which represents roughly +18% FFO growth compared to 2020. We note the guidance midpoint of $10.75 assumes a quarterly FFO/share run rate of $2.51 in 3Q and 4Q."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Downgrades KE Holdings (BEKE) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Ashley Xu downgraded KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Wendy's (WEN) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer upgraded Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) from In ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades Olo Inc. (OLO) to Buy

Stifel analyst Brad Reback upgraded Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

