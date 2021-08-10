Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jax scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Chicago

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Chicago White Sox (67-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-65, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-5, 4.36 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Twins: Griffin Jax (2-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +132, White Sox -154; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins are 24-31 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .426 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .480 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The White Sox are 29-26 on the road. Chicago has slugged .418 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .459 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 11-1. Lucas Giolito earned his ninth victory and Eloy Jimenez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Chicago. Beau Burrows took his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 44 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 21 home runs and is slugging .459.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by nine runs

White Sox: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Cody Stashak
Person
Kyle Garlick
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Jimmy Cordero
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Luke Farrell
Person
Randy Dobnak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The White Sox#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Michael Kopech freaks out at umpire for brutal missed strike (Video)

Chicago White Sox reliever Michael Kopech wasn’t happy with umpire Pat Hoberg, and for good reason. We’ll try to write this article without any corn puns. Kopech was able to get the White Sox out of a tough situation in the top of the sixth inning, but in the top of the seventh found himself in trouble of his own doing, and umpire Pat Hoberg didn’t help matters.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Seby Zavala’s at bat was a big key in the 9th

Tim Anderson is going to get most of the credit for the way things ended for the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams. Guess what, he deserves most of the credit because he hit a game-winning home run on national television against the New York Yankees at an iconic movie site. However, Seby Zavala deserves a lot of credit for what happened right before that huge hit by Anderson. Without him, the game would not have ended the way that it did.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Yanked in 10, 7-5

You thought the Field of Dreams game wasn’t sufficiently exciting, didn’t have enough twists and turns? OK, said the White Sox and Yankees, we’ll give it another try, only this time we won’t settle for just nine innings worth of tension. In the end it came down to the White...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Continues to mash

Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Thursday's win over the Yankees. Jimenez crushed an Andrew Heaney offering in the sixth inning to give the White Sox a 5-3 lead. It was the fifth homer in the last five games for Jimenez, who is really getting locked in after returning in late July from his pectoral injury. The 24-year-old is 13-for-30 (.433) with nine extra-base hits over his last eight games.
MLBwcn247.com

White Sox get Dream win...Rays stretch lead

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The Chicago White Sox won the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, blowing a 7-4 lead in the ninth before Tim Anderson slammed a two-run, walk-off homer in a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees. Anderson was able to ease the pain of Liam Hendricks, who served up two-run homers by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton into the cornfield with two out in the ninth to put the Yankees ahead, 8-7. Eloy (ee-LOY’) Jimenez belted a three-run homer off Heany, Jose Abreu hit a solo shot and Seby Zavala (SEH’-bee zah-VAH’-lah) smacked a two-run blast that put the White Sox ahead, 7-3 in the fourth inning.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 8/13

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for an excellent tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBWest Hawaii Today

White Sox walkoff Yankees in Iowa

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa. Anderson, who...
MLBSouth Side Sox

The Impact of Eloy Jiménez’s Bat

Power like no other, that’s so effortless, comes from none other than Eloy Jiménez. The Chicago White Sox have quite a few big bats in their lineup, as evidence from their 23 home runs so far in August. Just as the weather is truly heating up, so are the White Sox bats. And while no home run has been quite as big as Tim Anderson’s walk-off in the inaugural Field of Dreams game to help them beat a New York Yankees team that swept the Sox in June.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez stays hot on the Field of Dreams

On Thursday night, the Chicago White Sox got to play in the MLB’s first Field of Dreams game and it had an electric atmosphere. Although it wasn’t Heaven, Iowa sure felt like it during last night’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. The White Sox...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Dylan Cease Should Be the Fourth Playoff Starter

Among Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, and a (hopefully) healthy Carlos Rodón, the Chicago White Sox have a three-headed monster at the top of their rotation — something that, obviously, will bode very well in the postseason. However, it is clear that contrary to last season, the White Sox don’t have...
MLBsoxmachine.com

Yankees 5, White Sox 3: A flat finale

The White Sox finished the season series against the New York Yankees 1-5, but you probably can’t blame them walking away from this one thinking they beat themselves. Lucas Giolito didn’t have full power on his stuff at the onset of the start and worked himself into early inefficiency problems. César Hernández committed three errors. Tony La Russa didn’t use a challenge on a couple plays that merited one.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers in four-hit effort

Abreu went 4-for-5 with a solo homer Saturday in a loss to the Yankees. Abreu notched a pair of doubles off New York starter Jameson Taillon, then he clubbed a Chad Green offering over the left-center field fence in the ninth inning to tie the game at 4-4. It was the 24th homer of the season for Abreu and gave him 86 RBI, which ranks third in MLB behind only Rafael Devers (89) and Vladimir Guerrero (88). Abreu will take an 11-game hitting streak (17-for-46) into Saturday's series finale.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Chris Sale’s return is really great to see

When Chris Sale was on the Chicago White Sox, he was the best player on the roster. Whenever it was “Sale Day”, it was treated as a holiday at the stadium. He even had his own section in the stands dedicated to him. Unfortunately, not a lot of team success came on days that he wasn’t the starting pitcher. That forced the White Sox to rebuild at the end of the 2016 season when it was yet another season of failure.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Get Good News on Carlos Rodón's Tired Shoulder

Sox get good news on Carlos Rodón's tired shoulder originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carlos Rodón's return to the Chicago White Sox starting rotation could come relatively soon. The All-Star lefty was placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue earlier this week, sent home from Minnesota to...
MLBMLB

La Russa has Abreu among White Sox greats

CHICAGO -- José Abreu has established himself as one of the top players in White Sox history during his eighth season in Chicago. But in Sunday’s pregame Zoom session, White Sox manager Tony La Russa took those Abreu plaudits one big step further. “I think he’s one of the great...

Comments / 0

Community Policy