The BBC on Friday accused Russia of "a direct assault on media freedom" after effectively expelling one of its Moscow correspondents by not renewing her visa. "The expulsion of Sarah Rainsford is a direct assault on media freedom which we condemn unreservedly," said BBC director-general Tim Davie, after Russian state TV said she had until the end of this month to leave. "Sarah is an exceptional and fearless journalist," added Davie, saying that Rainsford provided "independent and in-depth reporting of Russia and the former Soviet Union". The move comes at a time of simmering tensions between Moscow and the West and a crackdown on opposition groups and independent media in Russia.