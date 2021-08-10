Cancel
Dolby ATMOS: Now HEAR This

By JIM WORSLEY
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat ATMOS does is to pull you into the experience quicker and more viscerally than a stereo mix because the sound is all around you. You are really in the experience. I almost entitled this "A Vacation For Your Ears." Seemed a bit wordy, although surely accurate. An invitation to Studio1LA from owners and masters of immersive engineering Karma Auger (yes he is Brian Auger's son) and Erich Gobel (pictured left to right, respectively) was accepted with high expectations. Auger, the drummer, and Gobel, the guitarist, bring a musician's vibe and outlook to their projects. The thought of twelve separate channels being filtered into twelve separate speakers has a way of getting your hopes up. Still, I had no way of imagining just how incredible it would be. In the past, it could only have been in your imagination that one could hear music in such an all encompassing way. I sat in the "driver's seat" as we listened to the fusion rich recording Flying Spirits (Blue Canoe, 2020) featuring fusion guitar giants Dewa Budjana and Nicolas Meier. Recorded in ATMOS, the Jimmy Haslip produced record just soared through the air and into my astonished and appreciative ears. To say that I had never heard anything like it is a vast understatement. In fact, it is difficult to find the right words to describe it. Fortunately, we have the benefit of a conversation with Auger, Gobel, and Haslip that was informative and ranged from a full discussion of ATMOS to brainstorming, fun, and perhaps mostly, the shared excitement of being on the brink of such stunning innovation.

www.allaboutjazz.com

