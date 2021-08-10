Red Wines From Etna
One of the weirdest wine regions in the world, the vines of Etna on the Italian island of Sicily grow on the slopes of the huge active volcano which is constantly belching gases and ash, and occasionally letting loose lava flows that can threaten all the hard work of the daring winemakers that choose to work there. The resulting soils however are ridiculously rich, and different micro climates around the mountain make it a terroir geek's paradise: for instance some vineyards' unique characteristics come from specific lava flows emanating from different eruptions over the centuries.www.allaboutjazz.com
