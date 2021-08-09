Wipes Labeling Act in Illinois Advances Responsible Flushing Efforts Supported by Wipes Industry and Municipal Wastewater
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Senate Bill 294, known as the Wipes Labeling Act, which now requires manufacturers of household disposable wipes for sale in the state of Illinois to clearly label “Do Not Flush” on wipes that should not be flushed down the toilet. The law will go into effect on July 1, 2022.www.businesswire.com
