'Peoria, you have not disappointed': Hosts of HGTV's 'Cheap Old Houses' impressed
Aug. 10—PEORIA — Three old homes in Peoria got national attention on a new HGTV show called "Cheap Old Houses." Hosts Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein visited Peoria as part of their ongoing effort to celebrate old homes and encourage people to restore them. The pair are the founders of the popular Instagram page @cheapoldhouses, which features architecturally intact homes all over the U.S. selling for less than $150,000.www.tribuneledgernews.com
