Albert Ayler: New York Ear and Eye Control Revisited

By MARK CORROTO
 5 days ago

The backstory of New York Ear and Eye Control is a significant factor in the music and the direction free jazz took in the 1960s. Filmmaker Michael Snow commissioned Albert Ayler's trio with bassist Gary Peacock and drummer Sunny Murray to record a thirty-minute soundtrack for a movie, "Walking Woman," he had yet to film. As explained in the liner notes, he "wanted to buy a half hour of music." Also invited to the session were trumpeter & cornetist Don Cherry, saxophonist John Tchicai and trombonist Roswell Rudd. Snow specified that there were to be "no solos," just pure improvisation. Sure, Ornette Coleman had in 1960 recorded Free Jazz (Atlantic, 1961) and John Coltrane would later produce Ascension (Impulse!, 1965), but both recordings featured solos, as did (to some extent) Peter Brötzmann's.

Drinksallaboutjazz.com

Charlie Parker: Remastered Highlights From His Peak Years

I went over and took his pulse. It was still there. Then it stopped. At the moment of his going, there was a tremendous clap of thunder. I didn't think about it at the time, but I've thought about it often since; how strange it was. Charlie Parker's recorded legacy...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Sun Ra Arkestra: Heliocentric Worlds 1 & 2 Revisited

Heliocentric Worlds 1 & 2 Revisited presents in their entirety, newly and luminously remastered, the two albums which on release by ESP Disk in 1965 led, if not to actual commercial breakthrough for Sun Ra—who had been recording, obscurely, under his own name since the late 1940s—then at least to a heightened level of visibility for him and his music in the burgeoning transatlantic counterculture. Ra was no more an acid-tripping psych bandleader than was Frank Zappa; both musicians were unabashedly out of sympathy with that aspect of the counterculture, but like Zappa, Ra nonetheless personified the era's experimentalist outer-limits zeitgeist. It is no coincidence that in 1964, the year Ra came to the attention of ESP, Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters set out on their acid-drenched road trip across America in an old school bus with "Further" emblazoned above its windscreen. In the cosmic scheme of things, one hand washes another.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jeff Platz / Max Goldman / Brendan Carniaux: With Orbit

If we had to categorize the sounds of Jeff Platz, Max Goldman, and Brendan Carniaux, we might call it sneaky music. Not sneaky as in deceitful, more like wily or sly. Partly composed, mostly improvised, With Orbit trades in the art of sleight of hand. For instance the opening track "Lost To History" leads off with a bit of a funk groove via Platz's raucous guitar before Carniaux's saxophone counters with some outward bounding notes and Goldman turns his pulse into a thundering footslog. Before too long the trio has pulverized the sound into huge chunks of noise. Dazed from those body blows, the following track "Schirm" opts for a quieter, chamber-like approach with Carniaux switching to clarinet and Goldman working brushes on cymbals while Platz delivers the gentlest of notes. Onward the music climbs. "Vanish Mode" both builds gossamer layers of sound while tearing the same apart with the composition's momentum.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Zakir Hussain: Making Music, Part 2-2

Music must travel forward and adapt itself to the needs of the day, while maintaining that umbilical cord connection to what was. It’s about who we are, where we came from and where we are headed. Part 1 | Part 2. It seemed inevitable that Zakir Hussain would collaborate with...
Rock Musicallaboutjazz.com

Danilo Gallo, Ernesto Jodos, East Axis & Garfo

This show is loaded with new releases. My favourite record label, Clean Feed, continually provides excellent music and I dip into the latest batch (read our reviews), sampling new albums by Italian bassist Danilo Gallo & Dry Dark Tears, Lisbon's Garfo and edgy trumpeter Luis Vicente & his trio. ESP-Disk's place in the history of jazz record labels is well-established; that trend continues with new ones from the NY quartet, East Axis, and a trio of Michael Bisio, Kirk Knuffke & Fred Lonberg-Holm. From Buenos Aires' busy Ears & Eyes, there's new music from pianist Ernesto Jodos with Mark Helias & Barry Altschul. The ultra-rhythmic side of things is covered nicely by Washington D.C.'s Anansi Trio and the Munich big band of Hammond organist Matthias Bublath. If his track doesn't get some body parts moving, call 911 now!
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jared Hall: Seen on the Scene

With Seen On the Scene, his Origin Records debut, trumpeter Jared Hall offers up the sort of fresh bebop/post bop sounds found on the Blue Note Records label in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Horace Silver and Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers seem to serve as touchstones, as does pianist / composer Tadd Dameron, too. Hall's quintet—the familiar trumpet and sax and rhythm section line-up—takes on a pair of Dameron's classics: "Mating Call," and two versions of "If You Could See Me Now," along with a handful of Hall originals, and Francis Lei's. "Theme From Love Story."
Museumsallaboutjazz.com

The New York Jazz Museum: 1972-1977

As a lawyer with a new office in 1967, I was sitting there trying to figure out how I was going to get clients. At that time, lawyers were not permitted to advertise. I started reading the Village Voice newspaper and saw a two-line ad on the back page. A man wanted to start a hot jazz organization to produce jazz concerts in New York City. I called him, we met and we decided to see if we could find a place or places to do so. We contacted some jazz clubs and thought that we could use their facilities on a Sunday afternoon, when they were not operating.
Musicsteynonline.com

Theme from New York, New York

Welcome to the third re-run in our Serenade Radio series of Steyn's Song of the Week. On a weekend of catastrophic global humiliation for a flailing and unserious superpower, this song of quintessentially American confidence and swagger may or may not be what's needed. From the Steyn archives, the writers John Kander and Fred Ebb, their star Liza Minnelli and Frank Sinatra's musical director Vincent Falcone join Mark to trace the history of a blockbuster song.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Xhosa Cole: K(no)w Them, K(no)w Us

When tenor saxophonist Xhosa Cole won the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year prize in 2018, Britain was introduced to a young player with formidable technique and a solid grasp of the post-John Coltrane African American tradition. Cole was then little known outside Birmingham, his hometown in England's Midlands, and he had developed independently of London's alternative jazz scene. His classic as opposed to radical aesthetic brought a refreshing vibe. So too did that of saxophonist Alex Clarke, a finalist in the BBC's 2020 competition. Clarke is from the north of England and her paradigm is mainstream centred; in an interview with All About Jazz, Clarke named her two favourite tenor players as Scott Hamilton and Harry Allen. Young London lion Nubya Garcia, one of the BBC judges, was knocked out by Clarke's retroprecocity, calling her "a total joy." Clarke's post- competition album, when it comes, will be worth checking out.
Photographythegabber.com

Take the Gabber: New York

Dan and Martha Meegan traveled to Western New York recently and posed with the Gabber at Rushford Lake, near their hometown of Buffalo. Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jonas Cambien Trio: Nature Hath Painted The Body

On its third outing, Norwegian-based Belgian pianist Jonas Cambien's Trio again sticks to the successful gambits which distinguished A Zoology of the Future (Clean Feed, 2016) and We Must Mustn't We (Clean Feed, 2018), but with enough novel switcheroos to keep things fresh. Joining the leader once more is reedman Andre Roligheten (also a member of Friends & Neighbors and drummer Gard Nilssen's Acoustic Unity) and drummer Andreas Wildhagen (also heard with fellow percussion maven Paal Nilssen-Love's Large Unit and the Jon Rune Strøm Quintet). While the impact can't match the surprise of the first album, the distinctive amalgam of jazz with improv, minimalism, chamber and folk influences remains as potent as ever.
New York City, NYphillyfunguide.com

The New York Rat Pack

Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Dean Martin made history when they teamed up in the 1960s to form one of the most famous groups of all time. Take a trip back through time to when The Rat Pack ruled New York with classics like: “That’s Amore;” “New York, New York;” “My Way;” “Mr. Bojangles;” and “One for My Baby,” among others. Jerry Costanza (Sinatra), Joe Perce (Martin), and Larry Hines (Davis, Jr.) are all award-winning impersonators who have made the NYC Rat Pack as timeless as their actual counterparts.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Greenlit by Kevin Sun

"Greenlit" is the first track on saxophonist/composer Kevin Sun's fourth album, <3 Bird on Endectomorph Music (August 29, 2021). Sun's imagining of Charlie Parker in the 21st century coincides with the jazz legend's 101st anniversary and features a dozen compositions and three arrangements inspired by his music. "Greenlit" is a shapeshifting take-off on Parker's tune "Confirmation." Sun is joined by a first rate band including trumpeter Adam O'Farrill, guitarist Max Light, pianist Christian Li, bassist Walter Stinson, and drummer Matt Honor.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Midsummer Releases Plus A Pride Of Jazz Leos

This broadcast presents midsummer releases from pianist Bobby West and vocalist Carmela Rappazzo, plus a single of a new collaboration from vocalists Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould, with birthday shoutouts to a pride of Jazz Leos: Nnenna Freelon, composer Pamela Baskin-Watson, pianists JoAnne Brackeen and Shamie Royston, vocalists Camille Bertault, Fay Victor and Luba Mason, among others. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Come Sunday by Dr. Trineice Robinson-Martin

“Come Sunday” is vocalist Trineice Robinson and piano great Cyrus Chestnut’s soul-stirring version of the Duke Ellington’s classic from All Or Nothing, Robinson's long-awaited debut at the age of 40. The album features her signature sound - a rich stew of jazz, gospel, R&B and soul that she has developed through a lifetime of performing and studying. Joining her are saxophonist Don Braden, pianist Cyrus Chestnut, bassist Kenny Davis and drummer Vince Ector, along with guest appearances by pianist Phil Orr, guitarist Joe “Stretch” Vinson, percussionist Kahlil Kwame Bell and the horn section of Ian Kaufman, John Meko and Nils Mossblad, as well as her children Laura-Simone Martin and Lindsay Martin Jr. who lend a sweetness and charm to Robinson’s gospel-inspired original, “Let It Shine.”
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Alchemy Sound Project: Afrika Love

The group Alchemy Sound Project is the result of five accomplished composers and bandleaders pooling their resources. The five are saxophonists Salim Washington and Erica Lindsay, trumpeter Samantha Boshnack, pianist Sumi Tonooka and bassist David Arend. Each one contributes a composition to this, their third release together. The result is a varied set of complex and restless modern jazz, arranged to showcase the playing talents of the group's members.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Adam O'Farrill

Brooklyn bred trumpet player Adam O'Farrill is the son of award-winning pianist and social activist Arturo O'Farrill, and the grandson of legendary composer and arranger Chico O'Farrill. In this episode of LINER NOTES, Adam ruminates on his realization that his pedigree doesn't equate with success. He speaks about his new recording in which he continues to create his own path as he develops his own personal voice.
Beauty & Fashionallaboutjazz.com

Susan Alcorn / Leila Bordreuil / Ingrid Laubrock: Bird Meets Wire

Three accomplished improvisers of different generations meet in the studio on All Fools Day 2018 to explore some common and not so common ground. Although pedal steel guitarist Susan Alcorn started out in C&W, she takes her instrument to realms never envisioned by its originators. One could make the same claim for Brooklyn-based French-born cellist Leila Bordreuil, though here the precedents are more numerous, while the similarly domiciled German saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, one of the brightest stars in the New York avant firmament, has branched widely from a jazz base.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson discuss the inspirations behind new album ‘Refuge’

Old friends and frequent collaborators Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson have just released Refuge, a gorgeous album that is unlike any either have made before. Created during 2020 lockdown, it's a seamless, hour-long trip that features appearances by Mary Lattimore on harp, Nicole Lawrence on pedal steel, Tyler Cash on piano, Todd Dahlhoff on bass, Vetiver’s Jeremy Harris on synthesizer and additional production, and David Ralicke on brass and woodwind. Refuge falls under the ambient umbrella -- they call it "new age" which is reinforced by its very Windham Hill cover art -- but it is also a compelling listen and you can check the whole thing out below.

