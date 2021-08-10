Albert Ayler: New York Ear and Eye Control Revisited
The backstory of New York Ear and Eye Control is a significant factor in the music and the direction free jazz took in the 1960s. Filmmaker Michael Snow commissioned Albert Ayler's trio with bassist Gary Peacock and drummer Sunny Murray to record a thirty-minute soundtrack for a movie, "Walking Woman," he had yet to film. As explained in the liner notes, he "wanted to buy a half hour of music." Also invited to the session were trumpeter & cornetist Don Cherry, saxophonist John Tchicai and trombonist Roswell Rudd. Snow specified that there were to be "no solos," just pure improvisation. Sure, Ornette Coleman had in 1960 recorded Free Jazz (Atlantic, 1961) and John Coltrane would later produce Ascension (Impulse!, 1965), but both recordings featured solos, as did (to some extent) Peter Brötzmann's.www.allaboutjazz.com
