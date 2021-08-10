Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Alchemy Sound Project: Afrika Love

By JEROME WILSON
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

The group Alchemy Sound Project is the result of five accomplished composers and bandleaders pooling their resources. The five are saxophonists Salim Washington and Erica Lindsay, trumpeter Samantha Boshnack, pianist Sumi Tonooka and bassist David Arend. Each one contributes a composition to this, their third release together. The result is a varied set of complex and restless modern jazz, arranged to showcase the playing talents of the group's members.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Coltrane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afrika#Afrika Love#African#The Alchemy Sound Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Adam O'Farrill

Brooklyn bred trumpet player Adam O'Farrill is the son of award-winning pianist and social activist Arturo O'Farrill, and the grandson of legendary composer and arranger Chico O'Farrill. In this episode of LINER NOTES, Adam ruminates on his realization that his pedigree doesn't equate with success. He speaks about his new recording in which he continues to create his own path as he develops his own personal voice.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Muriel Grossmann: Quiet Earth

Anyone familiar with Tibetan Buddhism will know that once their spiritual leader or Dalai Lama dies, officials set off in search of his reincarnation, interviewing and examining potential postulants. Listening to Quiet Earth by Austrian saxophonist Muriel Grossmann one cannot help but ask if she might be the reincarnation or avatar of the late John Coltrane. Certainly that is one heavy label to place upon Grossmann but, a few minutes into the opener "Wien," and there is little doubt this artist has the proper bona fides. The composition carries that A Love Supreme (Impulse!, 1965) vibe with a reverence for the ethereal. She is backed by her longtime collaborators, guitarist Radomir Milojkovic, bassist Gina Schwarz, and drummer Uros Stamenkovic, plus organist Llorenc Barcelo who came aboard for the previous release Reverence (2019). Both recordings are available as CDs from Dreamlandrecords or as 200 gram LPs from RR GEMS. "Wien" doesn't parrot that Coltrane masterpiece, it expands upon the concept with Barceló's organ pointing towards the spiritual jazz of Larry Young, and Milojkovic's guitar chewing on some Delta blues.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Midsummer Releases Plus A Pride Of Jazz Leos

This broadcast presents midsummer releases from pianist Bobby West and vocalist Carmela Rappazzo, plus a single of a new collaboration from vocalists Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould, with birthday shoutouts to a pride of Jazz Leos: Nnenna Freelon, composer Pamela Baskin-Watson, pianists JoAnne Brackeen and Shamie Royston, vocalists Camille Bertault, Fay Victor and Luba Mason, among others. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Come Sunday by Dr. Trineice Robinson-Martin

“Come Sunday” is vocalist Trineice Robinson and piano great Cyrus Chestnut’s soul-stirring version of the Duke Ellington’s classic from All Or Nothing, Robinson's long-awaited debut at the age of 40. The album features her signature sound - a rich stew of jazz, gospel, R&B and soul that she has developed through a lifetime of performing and studying. Joining her are saxophonist Don Braden, pianist Cyrus Chestnut, bassist Kenny Davis and drummer Vince Ector, along with guest appearances by pianist Phil Orr, guitarist Joe “Stretch” Vinson, percussionist Kahlil Kwame Bell and the horn section of Ian Kaufman, John Meko and Nils Mossblad, as well as her children Laura-Simone Martin and Lindsay Martin Jr. who lend a sweetness and charm to Robinson’s gospel-inspired original, “Let It Shine.”
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Greenlit by Kevin Sun

"Greenlit" is the first track on saxophonist/composer Kevin Sun's fourth album, <3 Bird on Endectomorph Music (August 29, 2021). Sun's imagining of Charlie Parker in the 21st century coincides with the jazz legend's 101st anniversary and features a dozen compositions and three arrangements inspired by his music. "Greenlit" is a shapeshifting take-off on Parker's tune "Confirmation." Sun is joined by a first rate band including trumpeter Adam O'Farrill, guitarist Max Light, pianist Christian Li, bassist Walter Stinson, and drummer Matt Honor.
Rock Musicallaboutjazz.com

Atlantico: A Stovepipe Hat Made From Silk

This album by the European/American quartet Atlantico co-led by French jazz pianist Sebastien Paindestre and U.S. reed and woodwind player Dave Schroeder completes the band's planned triptych, following New Easter Island (La Fabrica'son, 2019). For this sequel they are joined by acoustic bassist Mike Richmond (replacing Martin Wind) and drummer John Hadfield (replacing Billy Drummond). Tenor saxophonist Billy Drewes (who had played on one track on the last outing) guests on four tracks, expanding the group to a quintet.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Falkner Evans: Invisible Words

Within the songs that make-up Invisible Words (CAP, 2021), jazz pianist and composer Falkner Evans is facing a profound loss and delivering an intricate and gorgeous musical response. Losing his wife and soul partner abruptly last year, after 30 years of marriage (she took her own life), Evans has found a way to create a reflective tribute and moving celebration of his wife's life.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Keith Brown Trio: African Ripples

In-demand pianist Keith Brown has ample experience as a sideman and a couple solid leader dates under his belt. But his African Ripples has the distinctive feel of a "statement" record, setting forth the full expanse of his creative vision with bold flair. Inspired by the classic Fats Waller piece first recorded in 1934, the album references Waller throughout as a touchstone, but not in supine imitation; it's rather an opportunity to open up the breadth of the jazz tradition, revealing the ways in which the music's origins continue to forge its present trajectory.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

John Richmond with Special Guest Ralph Lalama

What's so special about a special guest artist? While stints in name bands or a track record as a leader may be sufficient to get the booking and fill some seats, in the end, credentials and the expectations that accompany them don't mean much when the band hits and the artist faces the in-the-moment challenges that constitute live jazz performance. Advertised as "John Richmond with Special Guest Ralph Lalama," the first night of Nyack Jazz Week 2021 marked the return of Lalama to The Turning Point Café, the scene of a couple of the tenor saxophonist's past triumphs. Fortunately for a fair-sized Monday night audience, Lalama, fueled by a group assembled by Richmond, lived up to the billing and then some.
Musicacousticguitar.com

Cristina Vane’s Slide Guitar Shines on Debut Album ‘Nowhere Sounds Lovely’

From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Pat Moran. With her debut album, Nowhere Sounds Lovely, Italian-born Cristina Vane trains her outsider’s eye on America. Drawing on a number of guitar styles, including acoustic fingerpicking, coruscating electric, and her specialty—slide guitar that shifts smoothly from spare to a powerful tsunami—Vane tries to find what makes this patchwork quilt of a country tick.
Worldallaboutjazz.com

Gent Jazz 2021

Last year, the Gent Jazz festival operated with a 400-person audience capacity, and presented a very successful 10-day season, albeit highlighting Belgian acts, and with no lumbering large-fee, big-ticket-sales American bands allowed. The 2021 edition still wasn't able to manifest as its customarily colossal self, but at least the maximum customer numbers were quadrupled on the previous year, and several artists arrived from geographically further beyond, even if they weren't the massive Stateside ticket-sellers of yore. Surely, in July of 2022, Gent Jazz will be able to operate in its fullest possible state.
Rock Musicallaboutjazz.com

The Witherbees: Love Letter

The Witherbees are a band from Philadelphia that mix folk, country, rock and jazz together into a stew of dreamy music that flows together easily into a distinctive sound. Instrumental tracks like "Mirage," "Cold Spell" and "Tribute Valley" are the most overtly jazzy ones on their album. On these, Mike Lorenz's guitar and Jacqui Armbruster's viola play against each other in a low-key swinging mode over the tumbling undercarriage of Justin Sekelewski's solid bass and Kyle Andrews' strutting drums. "Goody Bag" is a more up-tempo version of this style with guitar and viola freely soaring together as the rhythm section walks fast. Lorenz really cuts loose here with billowing liquid runs that have traces of both John Scofield and Bill Frisell in full jazz mindset.
Rock Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Full Album Stream: Alchemy of Flesh – “Ageless Abominations”

Full Album Stream, Streaming Alchemy of Flesh, death metal, premiere, Redefining Darkness. Ageless Abominations, the debut album from Alchemy of Flesh, is death metal through and through. A new solo project from multi-instrumentalist Tim Rowland, Ageless Abominations is rooted firmly in the Florida style of American death metal, looking to Morbid Angel as the main inspiration behind the sound.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Kendall Carter: Introducing Kendall Carter

Listening to Kentucky-bred organist Kendall Carter's debut album, aptly titled Introducing Kendall Carter, is akin to taking a pleasant stroll through a park on a warm and sunny day. While Carter is technically flawless, he doesn't overwhelm the listener with waves of sound but plays organ from a pianist's point of view, sacrificing sheer volume on the altar of celerity and tastefulness. That stands to reason, as Carter studied piano at the University of Louisville and is equally at home on either instrument.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jeff Platz / Max Goldman / Brendan Carniaux: With Orbit

If we had to categorize the sounds of Jeff Platz, Max Goldman, and Brendan Carniaux, we might call it sneaky music. Not sneaky as in deceitful, more like wily or sly. Partly composed, mostly improvised, With Orbit trades in the art of sleight of hand. For instance the opening track "Lost To History" leads off with a bit of a funk groove via Platz's raucous guitar before Carniaux's saxophone counters with some outward bounding notes and Goldman turns his pulse into a thundering footslog. Before too long the trio has pulverized the sound into huge chunks of noise. Dazed from those body blows, the following track "Schirm" opts for a quieter, chamber-like approach with Carniaux switching to clarinet and Goldman working brushes on cymbals while Platz delivers the gentlest of notes. Onward the music climbs. "Vanish Mode" both builds gossamer layers of sound while tearing the same apart with the composition's momentum.
Musicxpn.org

All Lanes Go: Great Time’s Jill Ryan on trusting, believing in, and loving yourself on ‘Sounds Like___ Vol. 2’

Great Time refuses to pick a lane. Constantly switching gears, the Philadelphia-based trio composed of Jill Ryan (lead singer/multi-instrumentalist), Zack Hartmann (bassist/synth), and Donnie Spackman (drummer/synth) are obsessed with experimentation. This love for genre-bending and blending inspired their latest project, Sounds Like___. The series of EP’s finds the band switching...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Dayna Stephens: Pluto Juice

The EWI (Electronic Wind Instrument) was popularized in the 1980s by the late sax great Michael Brecker, and allegedly is a difficult instrument to learn because the buttons are touch sensitive and its sound bank possesses the characteristics of multiple woodwind instruments. Moreover, the EWI contains a controller and a sound module and is not simply an electronic sax device. But highly regarded saxophonist Dayna Stephens seems to have surmounted any hurdles and conveys a rather all-inclusive scope on this jazz fusion tinted production.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jared Hall: Seen on the Scene

With Seen On the Scene, his Origin Records debut, trumpeter Jared Hall offers up the sort of fresh bebop/post bop sounds found on the Blue Note Records label in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Horace Silver and Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers seem to serve as touchstones, as does pianist / composer Tadd Dameron, too. Hall's quintet—the familiar trumpet and sax and rhythm section line-up—takes on a pair of Dameron's classics: "Mating Call," and two versions of "If You Could See Me Now," along with a handful of Hall originals, and Francis Lei's. "Theme From Love Story."
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Plug into All About Jazz & Jazz Near You

Sometime last week All About Jazz surpassed 205,000 members. We're drawing on an international readership, but still, it's impressive, especially for a jazz website. We're hoping to encourage interested members to more deeply engage with AAJ through the many opportunities listed below. So please consider becoming a more active member of our community.
Theater & Danceallaboutjazz.com

Patricia Barber: Clique

These time-honored songs, lovingly curated, arranged, and performed by pianist/vocalist Patricia Barber and her band, are at last seeing the light of day when the world needs them more than ever. Pristinely recorded, Clique assembles what began as encores to live performances into an experience all its own. The album comes out of the same sessions that gave us Higher (see review for All About Jazz here), which immersed the fortunate listener in a world shaped by art song and poetry, only now shed of its shadows and reveling in the city lights. "This music is fun, like Patricia Barber without the dark side," is how she describes her project in a recent phone interview. "We'd been booked for four days in the studio but finished Higher in two. Since the band was already there and tight from having been on the road, it was easy for me to pull these out."

Comments / 0

Community Policy