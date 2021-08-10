Cancel
Keith Brown Trio: African Ripples

By TROY DOSTERT
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

In-demand pianist Keith Brown has ample experience as a sideman and a couple solid leader dates under his belt. But his African Ripples has the distinctive feel of a "statement" record, setting forth the full expanse of his creative vision with bold flair. Inspired by the classic Fats Waller piece first recorded in 1934, the album references Waller throughout as a touchstone, but not in supine imitation; it's rather an opportunity to open up the breadth of the jazz tradition, revealing the ways in which the music's origins continue to forge its present trajectory.

