Statistics Canada reported a return to a trade surplus in the month of June of $3.2 billion, viewed as a surprise overall, the fourth trade surplus reported in 2021 and the largest surplus seen since September 2008. Canada's exports were reported at a record $53.8 billion for the month, up 8.7% month from the previous month, while imports fell 1% month-over-month to $50.5 billion. Statistics Canada commentary points to a surge in energy exports of 22.9% for the month to the highest level since March 2019.