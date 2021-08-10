Heights Gets Interactive

Hamilton Heights has created a new, interactive experience designed to showcase and preserve Husky athletics and academics past and present. It will be live just after the start of the 2021-22 school year and can be accessed through the high school page of the corporation’s website at www.hhschuskies.org/highschool. In addition, there will be two interactive TVs at the high school that will have this site active to use at events (outside the main office and at the athletic entrance). This collaborative project is a continuous work in progress with updates as they become available. Have information or photos for consideration? Email to: webmaster@hhschuskies.org c/o Craig Wolfgang.