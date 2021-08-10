Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Heights Gets Interactive

thetimes24-7.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton Heights has created a new, interactive experience designed to showcase and preserve Husky athletics and academics past and present. It will be live just after the start of the 2021-22 school year and can be accessed through the high school page of the corporation’s website at www.hhschuskies.org/highschool. In addition, there will be two interactive TVs at the high school that will have this site active to use at events (outside the main office and at the athletic entrance). This collaborative project is a continuous work in progress with updates as they become available. Have information or photos for consideration? Email to: webmaster@hhschuskies.org c/o Craig Wolfgang.

thetimes24-7.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamilton Heights#Heights Gets Interactive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Seattle, WAseattleschools.org

Loyal Heights Elementary

Principal: Michael Berkenwald mlberkenwald@seattleschools.org. School Mission Our students will flourish emotionally and academically through the commitment and cultivation of the whole child. The nurturing relationships between families, school, and students will ensure a safe, productive, and joyful school experience. Building History and Information Building History. Loyal Heights Elementary School is...
Albany, NYNEWS10 ABC

As move-in continues, UAlbany students confident about upcoming school year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – UAlbany students continued moving back onto campus this weekend ahead of the fall semester. With several precautions in place, including mandatory vaccinations for those living on campus, students say they’re confident for the upcoming year. “People talk about old UA, people talk about new UA, then...
Chicago, ILumd.edu

Reaching New Heights

Once buried in a century’s worth of trash and debris, a former abandoned quarry 30 miles outside Chicago today looks more like a home custom-built for Spider-Man. Eight towers stick up like the masts of wrecked pirate ships, with miles of crisscrossing climbing ropes and zip lines offering visitors the chance to unleash their inner action star 120-feet up in the air. If a spot on “American Ninja Warrior” doesn’t top your list of aspirations, then pick up a kayak paddle or hit the mountain bike trails.
Sylacauga, ALAnniston Star

Sylacauga's Eller: 'Everyone is ready for a normal school year'

SYLACAUGA — In her new post as superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools Dr. Michele Eller says the first week of school has been great. The number of students enrolling has continued to rise through the week, especially kindergarten students. Eller noted a major increase in enrollment over last year as more parents and students seek a “normal” school year.
Educationabc23.com

Cambria Heights Highlanders Football

Our high school football preview tour has reached the Heritage Conference time to get a closer look at three programs as they ready themselves for the 2021 season. First up, the Cambria Heights Highlanders who will play their first year in the Heritage Conference after making the switch from the LHAC, Jarrod Lewis is in year 11 at the helm and is excited for.
Harker Heights, TXfox44news.com

FNF Preview: Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Knights are aiming for back-to-back playoff appearances after putting together a strong 2020 campaign. The Knights made it to the Seven-on-Seven State tournament this summer which helped the young players catch their footing ahead of the 2021 season. The Knights open the season on...
Educationbuckrail.com

English Language Arts/Social Studies Teacher

Core teacher for Language Arts, American Studies, World Studies / Geography, and Life Skills. Share teaching responsibilities for The Modern World & You, Reading & Writing Workshop, Physical Education, Educational Games & Initiatives, and Life Skills classes. Advise Students. School Improvement Committee Member. Provide high quality, standards and research based...
Noblesville, INthetimes24-7.com

Coach looks back at special team from a special time

Mike Concannon is one of the driving forces behind Noblesville Babe Ruth. He serves on the board, volunteers time and effort and also coaches. A decade ago, he led a Noblesville team to Washington state to take part in the 2011 Babe Ruth World Series. On the anniversary of that event, he wrote the following that The Times presents in its entirety.
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Student Success and Retention: Where Do I Begin?

This spring, REST representatives met with a diverse spectrum of campus partners who shared their current retention and student success practices and suggestions for new strategies. We have compiled two resources for individuals and groups across campus:. Retention Strategies for Student Success (IC login required) Retention Opportunities Calendar (IC login...
Sartell, MNPosted by
WJON

Excitement Grows in Sartell-St. Stephen As New School Year Begins

SARTELL -- The next few weeks are going to be busy in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district. Faculty and staff will welcome students back to the classroom on September 7th. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says the energy inside each building is incredible. We are looking at doing some things different from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy