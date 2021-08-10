Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd Announces HAV and Naval Postgraduate School sign CRADA

 5 days ago

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) and the U.S. Navy's Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) announce a collaboration to evaluate hybrid airship technologies in military applications. BEDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / HAV and NPS have recently signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to explore the impact that hybrid aircraft technologies may have on mobility resilience and flexibility in support of the US Navy and Marine Corps expeditionary warfighting capability.

