OXFORD, Miss. — Through the first two days of fall camp, the Ole Miss football team has experienced a taste of normalcy that was largely missing from a year ago. Despite a few precautionary measures in place inside campus facilities, the Rebels took a step in the right direction after head coach Lane Kiffin revealed that this players, coaching staff and team personnel are 100 percent vaccinated for COVID-19. Regardless, it still comes down to controlling what this team can control.