Neve Tzedek Patio House by MGA | Meirav Galan Architect

NEW ORLEANS – Williams Architects announces the hire of Carrie Hunsicker as a project architect. A native of Oxford, Mississippi, Hunsicker sees the practice of architecture as a creative synthesis, grounded in people and place, and is sensitive to the art and poetry of the built form. She approaches each architectural challenge with an open mind and is a natural problem solver, thinker, collaborator, and leader who integrates effortlessly with multi-disciplinary teams of clients, developers, institutions, engineers, planners, and team members to bring projects to fruition. Her understanding of complicated architecture and her ability to work with programmatically complex design gives her the ability to approach each project, and to master the complexity of its details, in order to ensure that the project runs smoothly from start to finish.
