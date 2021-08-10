Neve Tzedek Patio House by MGA | Meirav Galan Architect

Text description provided by the architects. Play, Learn and Make - It was a project to refurbish three empty classrooms located side by side to use as a makerspace and equipment room for students. The flooring and the lighting in the classroom were deteriorated and needed to be replaced. Although the windows of the classrooms were facing south, the lighting environment was not favorable because it was hindered by the mountains. In addition, the hallways in front of the classrooms were a mixture of shoe racks, sinks, and freight elevators, so the area needs to be improved as educational spaces for students. The basic requirements requested by the school in creating a makerspace were as follows. - To extend the functionality of the makerspace to the hallway space. - For the safety of learning activities, to have space where teachers can easily observe and control. - Possible to use the existing three classrooms separately as a makerspace and equipment room.