Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Neve Tzedek Patio House by MGA | Meirav Galan Architect

homeadore.com
 5 days ago

Neve Tzedek Patio House located in Tel Aviv, Israel, has been redesigned and extended in 2020 by MGA | Meirav Galan Architect. Architect Meirav Galan designed the “Neve Tzedek Patio House” located in the historic Neve Tzedek neighborhood of Tel Aviv. The townhouse, of which the extension and preservation was...

homeadore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mga#Neve Tzedek#Photography#European#Parisian#580m2#190m2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
Related
Visual Arthomestratosphere.com

Tropical Cave by H&P Architects

Location: Hai Ba Trung Street, Bac Ninh City, Vietnam. Team: Doan Thanh Ha ,Tran Ngoc Phuong, Nguyen Hai Hue, Trinh Thi Thanh Huyen, Nguyen Duc Anh, Ho Manh Cuong, Nguyen Van Thinh, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Mai. Land area: 160 m2 (9,7m X 16,5m) Total floor area: 700 m2. Manufacturers: Viglacera...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo 4-hour operation

The Palais Princier de Monaco has confirmed that Princess Charlene of Monaco is having surgery on Friday. In a statement, the palace said, “HSH Princess Charlene is scheduled to undergo a four-hour operation today, Friday, August 13, under general anesthesia.” RELATED: Princess Charlene of Monaco launches new...
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

KHI House & Art Space by Lassa Architects

KHI House & Art Space is a futuristic house located in Methoni, Greece, designed in 2021 by Lassa Architects. KHI is located in a gently sloping olive grove in the southern Peloponnese. The project is formed by a single continuous rippling wall that frames a series of protected courtyards at the extremity of each wing. The X-shaped massing divides the site into four distinct areas providing the eastern gardens with visual intimacy and variable shading throughout the day.
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Contrasting Concrete-Roofed Houses

IH Residence in Bandung, Indonesia, was built by architecture studio Andramatin. The studio used a large, overhanging concrete roof to protect the glass-walled building from direct sunlight and heavy rainfall. IH Residence is a reinterpreted version of Dutch colonial manor houses. Its concrete design contrasts the site's sloping gardens, bringing...
Interior Designhomestratosphere.com

House A by by Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects

Awards: 2011 Houses Award, 2011 Prize for Wooden Constructions Vorarlberg. On a mountain meadow above Dornbirn, we built a timelessly beautiful house in wood and glass: it is both traditional and modern without frills, it shows respect for the landscape, but without a false rustic flair. Urban Context. The house...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Maker-Space Sungwon / GUBO Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Play, Learn and Make - It was a project to refurbish three empty classrooms located side by side to use as a makerspace and equipment room for students. The flooring and the lighting in the classroom were deteriorated and needed to be replaced. Although the windows of the classrooms were facing south, the lighting environment was not favorable because it was hindered by the mountains. In addition, the hallways in front of the classrooms were a mixture of shoe racks, sinks, and freight elevators, so the area needs to be improved as educational spaces for students. The basic requirements requested by the school in creating a makerspace were as follows. - To extend the functionality of the makerspace to the hallway space. - For the safety of learning activities, to have space where teachers can easily observe and control. - Possible to use the existing three classrooms separately as a makerspace and equipment room.
Visual ArtArchDaily

55 Sathorn House / Kuanchanok Pakavaleetorn Architects

Lead Architects: Kuanchanok Pakavaleetorn, Gregory Mielimaka. Text description provided by the architects. 55 Sathorn house is the culmination of years of experience in design, use of materials, and dedication to fine construction details. The design represents a reflection upon its owner, who is also the architect. The goal was to create a simple three-bedroom house in the bustling center of Bangkok. Sathorn is a vibrant business and cultural district located in the heart of Bangkok. The neighborhood's distinctive identities comprised of narrow side streets and low-rise townhomes are integral parts of the design consideration.
Visual Arthomeadore.com

Two Bay House by Misa Architects

Two Bay House is a concrete house located in Chekhla Village, India, designed in 2020 by Misa Architects. “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there.” Rumi. Where is this field of ours? How do you envisage this field? How do you create an “in-between” space? The Indian mythological story about Hiranyakashipu talks about this in-between concept in a metaphorical way. The story is about a demon who could not be killed via a complete or absolute form (man / beast, devil / god, day / night, indoors / outdoors, earth / sky and so on).
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Carrie Hunsicker Joins Williams Architects

NEW ORLEANS – Williams Architects announces the hire of Carrie Hunsicker as a project architect. A native of Oxford, Mississippi, Hunsicker sees the practice of architecture as a creative synthesis, grounded in people and place, and is sensitive to the art and poetry of the built form. She approaches each architectural challenge with an open mind and is a natural problem solver, thinker, collaborator, and leader who integrates effortlessly with multi-disciplinary teams of clients, developers, institutions, engineers, planners, and team members to bring projects to fruition. Her understanding of complicated architecture and her ability to work with programmatically complex design gives her the ability to approach each project, and to master the complexity of its details, in order to ensure that the project runs smoothly from start to finish.
Visual ArtArchDaily

BSPN Residence / 10 Space Architects

Text description provided by the architects. An idea of having a house that is going to serve as a home to himself and his family, once retired, and home to an extended family of his newlywed son is what he has been dreaming of for the past decades. A site is located in the suburb of Thailand, Suphanburi Province. The deep and narrow plot is a drawback, yet has its own beauty itself. A spectacular divine landscape of rice fields and creeks at the rear end. A scenery that could not be taken for granted.
East Hampton, NY6sqft

Architect Michael Haverland lists his modern glass house in East Hampton for $5M

Architect Michael Haverland is selling his modern East Hampton abode for $4,995,000. Designed in collaboration with his partner, New York Times columnist Philip Galanes, the “glass, steel, and stucco showpiece” at 73 Cove Hollow Road has been featured in over a dozen publications and even included in the Museum of Modern Art’s tour of iconic East Hampton homes, according to the listing. Due to careful architectural planning, the one-acre property manages to fit a three-bedroom residence, pool house, patio, and work shed with plenty of space left for a large, lush front yard.
Interior DesignInhabitat.com

Self-sufficient Sail House by David Hertz Architects looks like a ship

It’s a nautical home that boasts plenty of space for entertaining plus a self-sufficient design. The Sail House, designed by renowned sustainability architect David Hertz in Los Angeles, was selected as the 2021 Architizer A+Awards Jury Winner for Residential, Private House (XL > 6,000 square feet). Dubbed the Sail House,...
Musicbigtakeover.com

Killed by The Architects - Killed by The Architects (Self-Released)

Killed by The Architects is the new solo project of Chicago musician Jamie Berkes, and his self-titled album is a dark wave revelation that seems to have come from nowhere. It has been said numerous times that Interpol is merely a copycat of Joy Division, and although it is tempting to say that Killed by The Architects is doing Interpol doing Joy Division, such a statement would be reductive and simply untrue. However, it does provide an easy jumping off point. Although undoubtedly influenced by both bands, Berkes leans more toward the artier side of the post-punk spectrum, and he sometimes shows a dry witty sense of humor that Ian Curtis never revealed in his own lyrics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy