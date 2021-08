Even though lumber prices have recently declined, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) says builders are facing some of the fastest increases of other building material costs in history. The latest Producer Price Index (PPI) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows an 0.2 percent increase in the prices of goods used in residential construction (with the exception of food and energy costs) in July. Those costs had increased 3.0 percent in June.