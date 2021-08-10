Transfer news: Stones commits to 2026

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window. Kieran Trippier - Trippier fears Atletico Madrid are pricing him out of a dream move to Manchester United with the 30-year-old right-back worried his £30m price tag may prove too much (Daily Star, August 2); Trippier is being patient over the prospect of a 'dream' move to Manchester United, knowing it could go down to the closing days of the summer window as his potential new club need to make sales to finance a possible £30m fee (Daily Telegraph, July 30); Trippier is still hopeful of joining Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window (Daily Express, July 27); Atletico are playing hardball with United over England defender Trippier (The Sun, July 20); The England defender is desperate for a return to the Premier League and is waiting eagerly for United to make a move (Daily Telegraph, July 15); Atletico want almost £43m for Trippier (Sky Sports, June 17).